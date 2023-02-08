Submit Release
Parliament Creates Ad-Hoc Committee in Framework of Reassessing Relations with EP

MOROCCO, February 8 - An ad-hoc thematic committee dedicated to the reassessment of relations with the European Parliament (EP) and composed of representatives of the two chambers of parliament was created on Tuesday in Rabat, according to a statement from the House of Representatives.

The creation of this commission was announced following a meeting of the Bureau of the House of Representatives dedicated to the reassessment of relations with the European Parliament, said the statement.

"After a thorough discussion, it was decided to create an ad-hoc thematic committee dedicated to such reassessment, composed of representatives of both chambers," the same source specified.

In the same context, it was also decided to hold on Wednesday an important study and information meeting on the attacks and false accusations made by some parts of the EP against the Kingdom, the statement added.

The meeting was attended by the leaders of the parliamentary groups and members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

