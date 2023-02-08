Finding a Community in Romanian Language Classes After One Year of Displacement

These days, their life feels predictable and safe again. Her daughter has just started university in Bucharest, they have a good place to live and have made Romanian friends. Each of them has helped the family feel more at home, but for Svetlana, enrolling in Romanian language classes has been a blessing. It is where she met her best friend, Alexandra, a fellow Ukrainian who also fled the war. Back in Ukraine, they barely knew each other, but in Romania they became very close.

Alexandra is from Nikolaev, a city in southern Ukraine near the Black Sea. She came to Romania with her 11-year-old daughter last February. Soon after, she enrolled her daughter in school. Alexandra says her daughter has made many friends and has no problem communicating with them using a mix of English and Romanian. “She attends all sorts of classes, from theatre to arts and crafts. The culture in Romania is very similar to the one in Ukraine, so it almost feels like home.” She pauses for a moment and smiles. “I really think she’s happy here.”