Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,559 in the last 365 days.

In the Face of Drought, a Roof Over Our Heads is One Less Problem

“During the mornings and afternoons, the extreme heat, the scorching sun, the dryness, and everything in between has made it impossible to live like normal persons. In the evening, the cold bites, making it hard for us, especially the kids, to sleep,” he shares. 

Many regions in Ethiopia are in the grip of a severe La Niña-induced drought that has impacted neighbouring countries, including Somalia, leaving millions in need of food assistance, livestock dead and people’s livelihoods destroyed. This has pushed hundreds of thousands of drought-affected people to migrate in search of water, pasture, or assistance.

For large families like Boneya’s, having a place to shelter from the harsh weather patterns is key to coping with the effects. For Boneya, it is one less problem to worry about.

You just read:

In the Face of Drought, a Roof Over Our Heads is One Less Problem

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.