In the Face of Drought, a Roof Over Our Heads is One Less Problem

“During the mornings and afternoons, the extreme heat, the scorching sun, the dryness, and everything in between has made it impossible to live like normal persons. In the evening, the cold bites, making it hard for us, especially the kids, to sleep,” he shares.

Many regions in Ethiopia are in the grip of a severe La Niña-induced drought that has impacted neighbouring countries, including Somalia, leaving millions in need of food assistance, livestock dead and people’s livelihoods destroyed. This has pushed hundreds of thousands of drought-affected people to migrate in search of water, pasture, or assistance.

For large families like Boneya’s, having a place to shelter from the harsh weather patterns is key to coping with the effects. For Boneya, it is one less problem to worry about.