NatsumeAtari: Pocky & Rocky Reshrined Launches on Steam

Responding to many requests, Pocky & Rocky Reshrined is coming to Steam (Windows), playable in 6 languages. NatsumeAtari Inc., under license from TAITO CORPORATION, released Pocky & Rocky Reshrined for PlayStation® 4 (PS4) and Nintendo Switch, and total worldwide sales have surpassed 100,000 units.

[Announcements]

Release date: February 24, 2023

Playable in 6 languages

(1) The original shrine maiden shooting Pocky & Rocky series newest game!

A completely new sequel to the SNES game Pocky & Rocky!

NatsumeAtari's special team TENGO PROJECT, formed by the original developers of Pocky & Rocky have been working with the newest hardware to bring back the cute and classic shooting game! While keeping the classic 16-bit graphic style, everything has been powered up!!

(2) Increased playability!

Story mode and two-player cooperative mode

Extra Easy Mode

Collect a certain amount of coins from defeating enemies to unlock it.

Even players who aren't good at shooting games can play until they clear the game!

Two-player Cooperative Mode

In cooperative play choose two between five playable characters.

For the Switch version, each player can play with a single Joy-Con.

(3) Launch discount available!

A launch discount will be offered for the first week after release.

Add it to your Wishlist and you'll be notified when the game releases.

Add to Wishlist and don't miss the launch discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2200580/_/

Product Information

English Title Pocky & Rocky Reshrined Platforms Steam (Windows) Genre Action Shoot ‘Em Up Developer NatsumeAtari Inc. Release Date February 24, 2023 Price $29.99, €29.99 Players 1- 2 Supported Languages English, German, French, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean Online Support Score Ranking Licensing © TAITO CORPORATION 1986 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

©2022-2023 NatsumeAtari Inc./Natsume Inc. Official Site /Twitter https://www.natsumeatari.co.jp/english/

Twitter: @TENGO_PROJECT

