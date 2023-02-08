Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit Against Spartan Education Group, LLC, in PAGA-Only Action, Alleging California Labor Code Violations

Spartan Education Group, LLC allegedly failed to provide employees with all legally required meal and rest periods, or compensate for missed meal and rest periods.

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a lawsuit against Spartan Education Group, LLC alleging the company violated Labor Code § 2699, et seq. seeking penalties for DEFENDANT's alleged violation of California Labor Code §§ 201-203, 204 et seq., 210, 218, 221, 226(a), 226.7, 227.3, 510, 512, 558(a)(1)(2), 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, and 2802. The lawsuit against Spartan Education Group, LLC is currently pending in the Riverside County Superior Court, Case No. CVRI2300285. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Spartan Education Group, LLC allegedly failed to fully relieve Plaintiff and other Aggrieved Employees for their legally required thirty (30) minute meals breaks. Employees were also allegedly required, from time to time, to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided the legally required ten (10) minute rest periods. The California Supreme Court defines off-duty rest periods as the time during which an employee is relieved from all work-related duties and free from employer control.

PAGA is a mechanism by which the State of California itself can enforce state labor laws through the employee suing under the PAGA who do so as the proxy or agent of the state's labor law enforcement agencies. An action to recover civil penalties under PAGA is fundamentally a law enforcement action designed to protect the public and not to benefit private parties. The purpose of PAGA is not to recover damages or restitution, but to create a means of "deputizing" citizens as private attorneys general to enforce the Labor Code.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.

