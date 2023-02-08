Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,438 in the last 365 days.

F3 Uranium Hits >65535 CPS in 30m Stepout and Expands JR Zone North and South

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - F3 Uranium Corp FUU FUUFF ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from the first eight drill holes of the 20-hole winter drill program at the JR Zone on the Patterson Lake North ("PLN") Property. Most significantly, continuity of high grade mineralization has been established along strike towards the south with hole PLN23-048 on line 030S, which hit 14.0m total composite mineralization with 4.0m of >40,000 cps, including 0.5m of "offscale" or >65,535 cps, a 30m stepout from the discovery hole. Out of the eight reported drill holes, seven are mineralized and five have high grade mineralization with radioactivity >10,000 cps.

Mineralization was further defined on section 00N up dip and towards the Athabasca Unconformity of hole PLN22-041 (see news release Feb 6, 2023) with hole PLN23-047.

Raymond Ashley, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"The drill program started by testing the depth extent of the zone, while also testing it along strike from the discovery area on line 00N. The team is becoming familiar with the geology and controls on mineralization on the JR Zone which is currently defined over an area measuring approximately 45m by 50m and have identified strong continuity of high grade mineralization along strike towards the south as the program continues to explore that direction to increase the total mineralized strike length. Additionally, we are continuing to drill test further towards the unconformity, with the objective to test the intersection of the A1 main shear zone at the unconformity."

Drilling Highlight:

PLN23-048 (line 30S):

  • 14.0m total composite mineralization from 246.5m - 260.5m, including
    • 4.0m mineralization of >40,000 cps radioactivity from 249.0m - 253.0 m with 0.5m of >65,535 cps from 252.0m - 252.5 m

Main Intercepts:

PLN23-044 (line 015S):

  • 6.0m total composite mineralization over a 10.m section from 226.0m - 236.0m, including
    • 0.5m mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity

PLN23-046 (line 015S):

  • 3.5m mineralization from 261.5m - 265.0m, including
    • 0.77m mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity

PLN23-047 (line 00N):

  • 7.5m total composite mineralization over a 10.5m section from 199.0m - 209.5m, including
    • 1.1m total composite mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity

PLN23-049 (line 015N):

  • 7.5m mineralization from 245.0m - 252.5m, including
    • 0.2m mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity

Mineralization remains open in all directions.

Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The Company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high grade and greater than 65,535 cps as off-scale. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined. Samples from the drill core are split in half on site and are standardized at 0.5 m lengths. One half of the split sample will be submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK. for lithogeochemical analysis using their "Uranium Package".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined but the Company estimates true thickness of the reported intervals in this news release to be close to reported interval widths.

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information * Hand-held Spectrometer Results
On Mineralized Drillcore
(>300 cps / >0.5m minimum)		 Athabasca
Unconformity
Depth
(m)		 Total
Drillhole
Depth
(m)
Hole ID Section Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Interval
(m)		 Max
CPS
PLN22-042 015N 587734.0 6410786.2 546.0 51.6 -75.6 221.00 221.50 0.50 470 180.8 362
              221.50 222.00 0.50 1100    
              222.00 222.50 0.50 720    
              222.50 223.00 0.50 410    
PLN22-043 00N 587657.4 6410712.2 544.8 52.3 -65.3 265.00 265.50 0.50 320 212.6 386
              265.50 266.00 0.50 830    
              266.00 266.50 0.50 530    
              266.50 267.00 0.50 1600    
PLN22-044 015S 587724.9 6410743.2 545.4 53.3 -53.8 226.00 226.50 0.50 400 197.0 349
              226.50 227.00 0.50 320    
              227.00 227.50 0.50 520    
              227.50 227.80 0.30 35200    
              227.80 228.00 0.20 6300    
              228.00 228.50 0.50 560    
              228.50 229.00 0.50 440    
              229.00 229.50 0.50 420    
              233.50 234.00 0.50 1400    
              234.00 234.50 0.50 310    
              234.50 235.00 0.50 2500    
              235.00 235.50 0.50 3100    
              235.50 236.00 0.50 710    
PLN22-045 015N 587674.4 6410742.9 545.5 53.3 -53.8 No Anomalous Radioactivity >300cps 213.8 350
PLN22-046 015S 587667.3 6410699.3 544.8 53.7 -56.9 261.50 262.00 0.50 1100 208.2 376
              262.00 262.50 0.50 5900    
              262.50 263.00 0.50 5200    
              263.00 263.23 0.23 8100    
              263.23 263.50 0.27 42500    
              263.50 264.00 0.50 44400    
              264.00 264.50 0.50 8500    
              264.50 265.00 0.50 1200    
PLN22-047 00N 587771.8 6410794.1 545.4 51.6 -75.6 199.00 199.50 0.50 580 179.0 353
              199.50 200.00 0.50 740    
              200.00 200.50 0.50 620    
              200.50 201.00 0.50 1900    
              201.00 201.50 0.50 400    
              201.50 202.00 0.50 4800    
              202.00 202.50 0.50 3900    
              202.50 203.00 0.50 1700    
              206.00 206.40 0.40 21100    
              206.40 206.50 0.10 7200    
              206.50 206.90 0.40 24000    
              206.90 207.00 0.10 3500    
              207.00 207.50 0.50 4200    
              207.50 208.00 0.50 4900    
              208.00 208.30 0.30 15800    
              208.30 208.50 0.20 1600    
              208.50 209.00 0.50 510    
              209.00 209.50 0.50 420    
PLN22-048 030S 587695.2 6410701.5 545.1 54.5 -57.8 246.50 247.00 0.50 570 209.0 356
              247.00 247.50 0.50 1100    
              247.50 248.00 0.50 1400    
              248.00 248.50 0.50 530    
              248.50 249.00 0.50 1200    
              249.00 249.50 0.50 46600    
              249.50 250.00 0.50 50100    
              250.00 250.50 0.50 52400    
              250.50 251.00 0.50 59200    
              251.00 251.50 0.50 45600    
              251.50 252.00 0.50 49400    
              252.00 252.50 0.50 >65535    
              252.50 253.00 0.50 40100    
              253.00 253.50 0.50 2300    
              253.50 253.75 0.25 8700    
              253.75 254.00 0.25 15300    
              254.00 254.50 0.50 750    
              254.50 255.00 0.50 350    
              255.00 255.50 0.50 850    
              255.50 256.00 0.50 870    
              256.00 256.50 0.50 1400    
              256.50 257.00 0.50 430    
              257.00 257.50 0.50 <300    
              257.50 258.00 0.50 830    
              258.00 258.50 0.50 1400    
              258.50 259.00 0.50 2200    
              259.00 259.50 0.50 430    
              259.50 260.00 0.50 <300    
              260.00 260.50 0.50 580    
PLN22-049 015N 587675.3 6410743.4 545.4 56.3 -55.5 245.00 245.50 0.50 440 213.1 359
              245.50 246.00 0.50 430    
              246.00 246.50 0.50 440    
              246.50 247.00 0.50 5100    
              247.00 247.50 0.50 5200    
              247.50 247.70 0.20 11900    
              247.70 248.00 0.30 6700    
              248.00 248.50 0.50 5800    
              248.50 249.00 0.50 6700    
              249.00 249.50 0.50 1500    
              249.50 250.00 0.50 1700    
              250.00 250.50 0.50 940    
              250.50 251.00 0.50 600    
              251.00 251.50 0.50 7300    
              251.50 252.00 0.50 3200    
              252.00 252.50 0.50 1400    

 

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's large 39,946 hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepare in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. F3 Uranium currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

F3 Uranium Corp.
750-1620 Dickson Avenue
Kelowna, BC V1Y9Y2
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Telephone: 778 484 8030
Email: ir@fission3corp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/154069_ad19993bd403ea3b_004full.jpg

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/154069_ad19993bd403ea3b_005full.jpg

Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/154069_ad19993bd403ea3b_006full.jpg

Figure 4

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/154069_ad19993bd403ea3b_007full.jpg

Figure 5

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/154069_ad19993bd403ea3b_008full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154069

You just read:

F3 Uranium Hits >65535 CPS in 30m Stepout and Expands JR Zone North and South

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.