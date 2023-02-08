Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,485 in the last 365 days.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Regis A. Vilchez is appointed CMO of MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SHANGHAI, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai MicuRx Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("MicuRx," 688373) announced recently that it has appointed Regis A. Vilchez, MD, PhD, an experienced R&D biopharmaceutical executive and infectious disease expert, as Chief Medical Officer of its American subsidiary, MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. He oversees new drug development programs and clinical activities in the United States, Europe and other regions.

Dr. Vilchez earned an M.D. from the Universidad Autónoma de Centro América in Costa Rica and a Ph.D. from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, the United States. He completed an internal medicine residency at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, a clinical infectious diseases fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh, and a molecular virology fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine. Prior to entering the biopharmaceutical industry, Dr. Vilchez was full time faculty in the Departments of Medicine and Molecular Virology & Microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Vilchez has served in multiple R&D roles at Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Roche, Abbott/AbbVie, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and other smaller biotechnology companies. In those roles, Dr. Vilchez has been a key contributor to the global development of new therapies such as Vicriviroc, Victrelis, Viekirax, Technivie, Ocaliva, Terlivaz, and StrataGraft.

Dr. Vilchez has co-authored more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications in high impact biomedical journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, The Lancet, and Clinical Microbiology Reviews.

The leadership of Dr. Vilchez will enhance MicuRx's global R&D programs and clinical activities. MicuRx is rapidly expanding its business and assembling an international expert team with extensive experience and an innovative spirit to develop a robust global R&D organization. Moving forward, MicuRx will remain focused on advancing its anti-infective product pipeline, and provide more effective and safer treatment options for patients around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infectious-disease-specialist-dr-regis-a-vilchez-is-appointed-cmo-of-micurx-pharmaceuticals-inc-301741700.html

SOURCE MicuRx Pharmaceuticals

You just read:

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Regis A. Vilchez is appointed CMO of MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.