Slone Partners Places Gayarthri Swaminath as SVP of Discovery and Edward Moler as VP of Data Science at Juvena Therapeutics

SOUTH RIDING, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare companies, has announced the placement of Edward Moler, PhD as Vice President of Data Science and Gayathri Swaminath, PhD, MBA as Senior Vice President of Discovery at Juvena Therapeutics, a biotechnology company scaling a computational platform to map the therapeutic potential of secreted proteins.

Gayathri Swaminath, PhD, MBA brings more than 17 years of preclinical and translational research and drug development experience. Her leadership and extensive drug development experience at Amgen, Merck, and Greenfire Bio align with the company's drug discovery interests across multiple therapeutic areas, including cardio-metabolic, pulmonary, inflammatory ophthalmology, renal, and fibrotic diseases.

Edward Moler, PhD brings more than 20 years of experience in bioinformatics, predictive modeling, biomarker and diagnostics discovery, machine learning, Omics, cell-based assay technology, and automation. He has held leadership and senior roles at Novartis, GE Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Tethys Bioscience, and the US Department of Energy.

"Gayathri Swaminath and Eddie Moler are both highly accomplished and respected thinkers and leaders in drug discovery and development and data science with a truly impressive depth of knowledge," said Slone Partners President Tara Kochis. "They bring a tremendous amount of experience, dedication, passion, and talent to Juvena's leadership team."

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Gayathri and Eddie to the team. Their expertise and experience will be invaluable as we continue our mission to unlock the therapeutic potential of secreted proteins and engineer them into life-saving therapeutics," said Dr. Hanadie Yousef, CEO and co-founder of Juvena. "With this talented management team on board along with the outstanding experienced scientists and engineers who have joined our growing team, we will continue to scale our platform and pipeline to develop innovative treatments to rejuvenate lives for patients in need."

Gayathri Swaminath completed her Ph.D. from the University of Hyderabad, India, and her postdoctoral fellowship at Stanford University, and holds an MBA from Cornell University. Edward Moler received a PhD in Chemistry from UC Berkeley and a BS in Chemistry from Texas A&M University.

Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences and healthcare organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, medical device, and laboratory services companies. With national and global clients, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

Juvena Therapeutics is a biotech company accelerating the development of regenerative therapeutics by unlocking the therapeutic potential of secreted proteins. Secreted proteins are a class of biologics with proven therapeutic potential that has been under-leveraged due to the complexity of identifying and screening such proteins. The company is developing a patent-pending computational drug discovery and development platform that is delivering novel biologics to address major unmet medical needs in chronic and age-related diseases by mining regenerative proteins secreted by diverse types of human stem cells. Juvena has generated hits and new drug targets across several therapeutic areas. To learn more about Juvena Therapeutics, visit JuvenaTherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn @Juvena-Therapeutics.

