Freshpaint Announces Easy Way to Make Google Analytics and Ad Platforms HIPAA-Compliant

Company enables marketers to restore vital business tools

Freshpaint, a Y Combinator and Intel Capital-backed company, announced a HIPAA-compliant platform that allows healthcare providers to continue using Google Analytics, Google Ads, and Facebook Ads in a way that meets the new HIPAA guidelines.

The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued guidelines in December restricting online tracking technologies that power tools like Google Analytics and ad platforms like Facebook.

"Since the new HIPAA guidelines around tracking technologies in December, we've heard from dozens of healthcare providers how their culture of data is in utter chaos," said Steven Fitzsimmons, co-founder of Freshpaint. "Moving off Google Analytics isn't easy. Not only are switching costs high, but healthcare providers have invested heavily in migrating to GA4. And switching ad platforms? There's no alternative to Google Ads or Facebook for those using them to drive growth."

Freshpaint is HIPAA-compliant by default. Instead of throwing out the work that healthcare providers have done to grow their businesses, Freshpaint helps them make GA4, Google Ads, and Facebook Ads HIPAA-compliant.

The problem is the tracking technologies. Switch those out.

Freshpaint creates a safe way for providers to continue using their tools by replacing the problematic tracking technologies that sit between their websites and tools like Google Analytics. Tracking technologies capture as much visitor data as possible and utilize it to improve their ad businesses, putting healthcare providers at risk of being out of compliance.

Instead of using those tracking technologies, healthcare providers can use Freshpaint's BAA-supported platform. Freshpaint makes Google Analytics HIPAA-compliant by removing all personal identifiers and PHI before sending the data. For ad platforms, Freshpaint blocks the sharing of sensitive PHI by default.

Using Freshpaint, the end state for healthcare providers doesn't involve absorbing unanticipated switching costs and losing the investment they've already made into their existing technology stack.

About Freshpaint

Founded by veterans of the web analytics space, Freshpaint helps teams capture and use first-party customer data to build better products, drive engagement, and improve retention – without the heavy engineering work traditionally required. Freshpaint is backed by leading investors such as Intel Capital and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.freshpaint.io/solutions/hipaa.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005647/en/