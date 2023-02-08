In Times of Uncertainty, Prepare for the Worst with ReadyWise
EINPresswire.com/ -- Preparation is always important, especially in times of uncertainty and potential emergencies. This past week there have been global uncertainties, including the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria, a fiery train derailment in Ohio that forced locals to evacuate, and the ominous Chinese surveillance balloon caught in both the United States and Latin America. ReadyWise, the leading manufacturer of Emergency Food in the United States and Europe, is here to help get people prepared. Take steps to stock up on non-perishable food, a clean water supply, and a first-aid kit, and have a plan in case of an emergency. This can help provide peace of mind and increase resiliency in adversity.
The recent news of the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the Atlantic Ocean is an event that raises questions as to whether our national security is under threat. Questions are rising as to why China was surveying a particular region of the United States that contained critical nuclear infrastructure. Is America being threatened? Is war nearby? If war is looming, then it's essential to prepare beforehand. The ongoing invasion of Ukraine has left resources limited, and whole supply chains cut off.
Devastating earthquakes like this most recent one left thousands of people displaced without homes and electricity. In natural disasters, ReadyWise urges people to prepare with bug-out bags, so they can evacuate quickly with the basics to survive. Locals in Ohio were also left to evacuate after the train derailment, so it's vital to have an evacuation kit readily available with the essentials. This is another example of how the supply chain system is easily disrupted. The Association of American Railroads states that freight trains transport 1/3 of all U.S. exports.
Having an emergency food supply is an essential part of that preparation. ReadyWise offers a range of products, such as freeze-dried meals, water storage and filtration, and emergency supplies designed for various scenarios, including natural disasters, power outages, and outdoor use. Their products are packaged to provide a long-term shelf life of up to 25 years, making them exceptional for emergency preparedness. ReadyWise adapts to current events offering great deals on short-term and long-term food storage options so Americans can prepare for evacuation and shelter-in-place scenarios.
Get exclusive deals on meat and eggs in response to Americans' continued egg shortage and price increases nationwide. This egg crisis stems from the persistence of bird flu killing millions of chickens and the recent event that saw the third largest egg facility burn down in Connecticut. ReadyWise continues to offer the best prices on freeze-dried meat in response to the continued food inflation, with the meat industry facing the highest price hikes.
This past week's events showcase many uncontrollable variables in life, so it's crucial to control what people can, including emergency preparedness, before a disaster strikes. To learn more about ReadyWise, go to www.readywise.com.
Tim Lawlor
