The Future of the Coronary Stents Market 2023 : Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Coronary Stents

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coronary stents are small, metal mesh tubes that are used to treat narrow or blocked arteries in the heart. The stents are inserted through a catheter during a procedure called angioplasty, and are then expanded to support the walls of the artery and keep it open. This helps improve blood flow to the heart and reduces the risk of chest pain, heart attack, and other cardiac problems.

Stents are made of materials such as stainless steel or cobalt-chromium and are coated with drugs to help prevent the artery from narrowing again. The use of coronary stents has become a common treatment option for people with heart disease, and has improved outcomes and reduced the need for more invasive procedures.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Coronary Stents Market Size was Valued at USD 8.8 billion in 2020, and is Projected to Garner USD 15.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2030.

Surge in the number of coronary artery diseases among people across the globe, impressive patient results with stenting, and persistent enhancements in coronary artery stents are expected to drive the growth of the global coronary stents market. On the other hand, extortionate cost of procedures related to coronary stents would hinder the growth to some extent. However, significant surge in the demand for coronary stents in developing countries is predicted to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the industry.

Top Key Players of Coronary Stents

Leading players of the global Coronary Stents Market analyzed in the research include Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc. Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Abbott Laboratorie, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Elixir Medical Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Microport Scientific Corporation.

Coronary Stents Market Segmentation: -

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global coronary stents market based on product, biomaterial, end-user and region.

Based on product, the drug-eluting stents segment generated the highest market share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global coronary stents market. The same segment is expected to cite the fastest CGAR of 6.45% during the forecast period.

Based on biomaterial, the metallic biomaterials held the majority market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global coronary stents market. The natural biomaterial, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global coronary stents market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

