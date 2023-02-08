Global Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Double-Sided Masking Tapes Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s Double-Sided Masking Tapes Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Double-Sided Masking Tapes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the double-sided masking tapes market. As per TBRC’s double-sided masking tapes market forecast, the double-sided masking tapes market size is expected to grow to $15.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The growing penetration of the construction sector is expected to propel the growth of double-sided masking tapes. North America is expected to hold the largest double-sided masking tapes market share. Major players in the double-sided masking tapes market include 3M, Intertapes Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies LLC, TesaTapes Private Limited, Nitto Denko Corporation, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Saint-Gobain, Lintec Corporation.

Learn More On The Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7204&type=smp

Trending Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market Trend

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the double-sided masking tapes market. The market is witnessing the implementation of different adhesive technologies in the double-sided masking tapes market, such as hotmelt adhesive and acrylate adhesive, because of their light adhesion characteristics. Major companies operating in double-sided masking tapes are focused on providing sustainable solutions for masking tapes to strengthen their market position because of their environmental responsibility towards renewable and sustainable tapes. For instance, In January 2020, Germany-based Monta revealed a new range of self-adhesive paper tape, a silicone-free alternative to adhesive tapes with synthetic backings. It enables mono-material packaging solutions and is a more adaptable and user-friendly alternative to water-activated tape.

Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market Segments

•By Product Type: Silicon-based Adhesive, Acrylic-based Adhesive, Rubber-based Adhesive

•By Application: Painting, Plating, Abrasive Blasting, High-Temperature Applications, Other Applications

•By End-User: Automotive, Building and Construction, Healthcare, Electrical and Electronics, Packaging, Aerospace, Other End-users

•By Geography: The global double-sided masking tapes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global double-sided masking tapes market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/double-sided-masking-tapes-global-market-report

The double-sided masking tapes refers to pressure-sensitive tape coated with adhesive on both sides. It is widely used in various industries for holding, bonding, mounting, sticking, splicing, and packaging. Double-sided masking tapes are also used in the construction industry to hold materials during installation temporarily. These double-sided masking tapes are available in different widths and lengths to suit various applications.

Double-Sided Masking Tapes Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Double-Sided Masking Tapes Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides double-sided masking tapes global market overview and insights on double-sided masking tapes market size, drivers and double-sided masking tapes market trends, double-sided masking tapes market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and double-sided masking tapes market growth across geographies. The double-sided masking tapes global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Chemicals Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemicals-global-market-report

Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hot-melt-based-adhesives-global-market-report

Water-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waterbased-adhesives-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC