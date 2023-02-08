CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Wanted for Child Fondling at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Pharr International Bridge apprehended Julio Cesar Maury Escobar, a male U.S. citizen from Springfield, Missouri wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for child fondling.

“CBP screens all travelers entering the United States. We are committed to bringing in those individuals to face criminal charges, especially those wanted for heinous crimes against children,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On February 6, 2023, 45-year-old Julio Cesar Maury Escobar, arrived from Mexico at the Pharr International Bridge and a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering Maury was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in San Antonio, Texas. Maury has been wanted since January of 2023. He is charged with child fondling, a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.

A Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputy arrived and took custody of Maury and transported him to the county jail pending extradition to San Antonio.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Visit CBP’s website for more information on the Immigration Inspection Program.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.