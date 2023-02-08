Tequila Market size is to be worth $65,260 million by 2031 - Diageo Plc., Bacardi Limited, Becle

Tequila Image

The increase in the popularity of spirits among youngsters has augmented the growth of the Tequila market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in demand for tequila in developing countries is serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global tequila market. In the developing countries such as India and Brazil, many consumers have adopted western culture and are attracted to alcoholic spirits. In bars and pubs and house parties, tequila is getting more popularity due to its new flavors and vast taste. The developing countries like India and China have a huge youth base that is creating major tequila market opportunities as youngsters are getting inclined toward alcohol and adopting the party culture. There are ongoing tequila market trends such as people of these countries are following the trend of parties and outings, they are being more sophisticated about drinking. Manufactures are further focusing on investing in developing countries due to government support and increase in disposable income.

The tequila market size was valued at $12.89 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $24.19 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The tequila market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing consumption of tequila in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the rising demand for cocktails and the launch of new and exciting flavors have been the key drivers of the market. Furthermore, the increase in the popularity of spirits among youngsters has augmented the growth of the market. Furthermore, an increase in aggressive advertisements and promotions through social media platforms by manufacturers plays a crucial role in the growth of the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global tequila market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown that resulted in temporary closure of wine factories.

Curfew practices globally affected the domestic as well as international production of tequila products, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the overall market.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

Bars and wine shops were closed, especially during the initial period. This led to decline in sales volume.

Moreover, due to the pandemic, manufacturers increased social media advertisement of tequila products to reach a large consumer base. This, in turn, boosted the market growth.

The global tequila market is segmented into product type, price range, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the tequila market is segregated into tequila blanco, tequila reposado, tequila anejo and tequila joven. The Tequila Blanco segment accounted for a major tequila market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the tequila market forecast. Blanco tequilas is used for mixing into cocktails due to its crisp, bright, and unadorned expression of agave.

Numerous manufacturers indulge in producing of strong and flavorful tequila across the globe. Moreover, the flavors such as lime, turmeric, flotel, and black pepper have attracted large customer base. Furthermore, the continuous innovation in the ingredient, flavor, and packaging of tequila has increasingly appealed to customers worldwide. In addition, easy availability of flavored tequila in bars, restaurant, and wine shops has boosted the market growth. Moreover, increase in youth interest toward flavored and strong tequila is expected to boost the tequila market growth.

The key players profiled in the tequila market analysis are Diageo Plc., Eastside Distilling, Bacardi Limited, Brown-Forman Corporation, Constellation Brands Inc., Becle, S.A.B DE C.V., Pernod Ricard, Proximo Spirits, Ambhar Global Spirits LLC, and California Tequila Inc.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the tequila blanco segment dominated the global market with $5,284.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $9,088.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.6%.

On the basis of price range, the economy segment accounted for a major share in the market with $8475.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $15,276.8 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.1%.

Depending on distribution channel, the B2B segment accounted for a major share of the market with $8,381.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $15,032.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.1%.

North America accounted for highest market share with $5,349.6 in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9,046.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.4%.

