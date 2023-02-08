Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,507 in the last 365 days.

It's February! Potholes are forming! How is WVDOH fighting back?

This winter, WVDOH also has the ability to make a limited amount of hot asphalt even when asphalt plants are closed.
 
In District 1, which includes Kanawha, Boone, Clay, Mason, and Putnam counties, work crews have an asphalt recycling machine that takes old, ground up asphalt and reheats it in a big drum. Crews can tow the asphalt recycler to the site of a pothole and deliver hot asphalt on the spot.

“This will allow us to make permanent pothole repairs during the winter,” said WVDOH District 1 Manager Arlie Matney.
 
The machine now in use in District 1 allows work crews to make small batches of hot asphalt on the spot to make permanent pothole repairs even when asphalt plants are shut down. Matney said the machine is ideal for making emergency repairs or when crews can't want to wait until spring for a permanent pothole repair.
 
“Where we can really use this is in our work zones,” Matney said. He said the machine can come in handy in places like Interstate 64, where heavy traffic typically wears out cold asphalt patches quickly.
 
District 1 bought 30 extra tons of asphalt before the asphalt plants closed and left it in a pile to use for emergency repairs over the winter. When they want to make a batch of hot asphalt, crews scoop up the chunks of hardened asphalt and dump into the asphalt machine to reheat.

You just read:

It's February! Potholes are forming! How is WVDOH fighting back?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.