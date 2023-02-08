Motorcycle Rental Market 2023-2028, Global Size (US$ 411 Million), Growth (CAGR of 11.5%), Business Scope and Trends
The report has segmented the global motorcycle rental market based on database type, technology, vertical, application and region.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Motorcycle Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global motorcycle rental market size reached US$ 207.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 411 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during 2023-2028.
Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:
• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
• Historical Period: 2017-2022
• Forecast Period: 2023-2028
Industry Insight:
Motorcycle rental is a service that enables people to rent motorcycles for a predetermined amount of time. It primarily operates at parks, beaches, or other locations with frequent traveler visits. Bike shops and garages offer motorcycle rental services on an hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly basis with additional facilities, such as panniers, helmets, and riding gear. They offer flexible schedules and movements and enable the users to ride without the responsibilities and hassles associated with ownership.
Motorcycle Rental Market Trends and Growth Drivers:
The primary factor accelerating the global motorcycle rental market is the increasing trend of road trips and rising tourism activities. The shifting consumer preference toward motorcycle rental services can also be attributed to its various advantages, such as no maintenance and increased convenience. Moreover, the availability of a variety of luxury motorbikes at an affordable rental fee and rising consumer expenditure power are bolstering the market growth. In line with this, key service providers are offering ease in internet booking and are investing heavily in aggressive promotional activities to increase their consumer base, which is positively contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the surging working populace and rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of motorcycle rentals, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global motorcycle rental market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Adriatic Moto Tours
• EagleRider
• Harley-Davidson Inc.
• MotoQuest
• Motoroads
• Rental 819 (Kizuki Rental Service)
• The Hertz Corporation
• WickedRide Adventure Services Pvt. Ltd.
Motorcycle Rental Market Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global motorcycle rental market based on type, booking channel, application and region.
Breakup by Type:
• Luxury Motorcycle
• Common Motorcycle
Breakup by Booking Channel:
• Websites
• Apps
Breakup by Application:
• Motorcycle Tourism
• Commutes
Geographical Analysis:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
