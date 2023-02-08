Celebrity Fashion Stylist Soneca Guadara Appears on Your Best Self TV

"How to Set a Romantic Mood for Valentine's Day"

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrity Fashion Stylist Soneca Guadara now brings her talent On-Air with her appearance as a Lifestyle Expert on YOUR BEST SELF TV. Which aired on Sunday, February 5th, 2023 at 11 am EST on channel WLNY CBS and streamed on all of the top networks around the world, reaching over 60+ million viewers. Soneca talked about Valentine's Day Must-Haves for a romantic evening at home. From what type of lighting to set the mood to what type of body lingerie to wear on this romantic evening in the boudoir. Her charismatic style and attention to detail made her an instant fan favorite.

Soneca has been featured on the Wendy Williams Show, Univision, The ListTV, and Bravo. She has contributed her expertise to publications such as InStyle Magazine, Elle, The Huffington Post, and People Magazine to name a few. She has styled Emmy Award winners, supermodel Carole Alt to Comedian Actress Tiffany Haddish, and Bravo Housewife Dolores Catania from the RHONJ. Soneca is known for creating breakout fashion moments with her ability to make her clients transform into style mavens.

Soneca Guadara is based in the suburbs of New Jersey, only 30 minutes outside the hustle and bustle of New York City. A self-described glamour girl, Soneca's inspirations vary from Old Hollywood to Contemporary Art to her love of Travel. Her signature derives from her meticulous attention to detail and in-depth collaboration with her clients to help them create fashion moments that are timeless. Soneca is excited to be doing more on-air contributing and is looking forward to what is to come.

