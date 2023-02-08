Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,438 in the last 365 days.

Pierre Lassonde Decreases Ownership in Rubicon Organics Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Mr. Pierre Lassonde announced today that as a result of a series of transactions sale made between February 2, 2023 and February 7, 2023 he now indirectly owns or exercises control and direction over less than 10.0% of the current issued and outstanding common shares of Rubicon Organics (TSXV-ROMJ) and is no longer a reporting insider.

As of the date of the last Early Warning Report filed on June 22, 2022, in respect of Mr. Lassonde, he directly or indirectly owned or exercised control or direction over 5,715,413 Common Shares and 284,587 Warrants, which at that time represented an ownership interest of approximately 10.21% or 10.66% on a partially diluted basis.

Mr. Lassonde has indicated that he will continue to review his holdings from time to time and that he may increase or decrease his position as future circumstances may dictate.

SOURCE Pierre Lassonde

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/07/c0934.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Pierre Lassonde Decreases Ownership in Rubicon Organics Inc.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.