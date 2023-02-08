Updated Menu from The Smoking Pie in Miami Beach

Miami Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - The Smoking Pie, which once resided in New York City, has since relocated to Miami Beach, where it has been updating its menu to feature quality ingredients. Most recently, the brand has begun featuring pasta on its menu.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/153873_74f14d8c4447fb79_001full.jpg

A Black owned business, The Smoking Pie is owned and operated by Michael Laboy, alongside his wife, and works to redefine the traditional pizza pie. The company's menu is extensive, featuring a wide array of pizzas, cocktails, appetizers, and newly, pastas. The Smoking Pie aims to branch out and provide a unique experience to its patrons.

As a combination bar, lounge and restaurant, The Smoking Pizza offers a menu that includes 12", personal pizza pies that come in a variety of artisanal and unique flavors.

Some of the more popular pizza flavors are inspired by the tastes of Miami Beach- the Pizza a la Lobster, and the Shrimp Scampi Pie. Their namesake pizza, "The Smoking Pie", includes both lobster and shrimp, along with a homemade vodka sauce and mozzarella cheese. This pizzeria is creating a robust rotation of menu options in hopes of satisfying a wide variety of customers.

The Smoking Pie is a space exclusively for adults, and offers signature cocktails that pair with their pies. The menu is always updating.

"Change is the only thing that is constant in business," says Laboy, "and no one can make any profits with age-old thinking methods. An entrepreneur should always have an open mind to learn new things."

The pasta that The Smoking Pie serves includes Chicken Parm, Mac and Cheese, Penne a la Vodka, and Rasta Pasta.

The Smoking Pie is a restaurant and bar/lounge that serves pizza pies as well as drinks and offers a Hookah service. The company is excited about its two year anniversary since its relocation in Miami Beach, Florida. The store is located at 1625 Michigan Ave, and operates as an adults only pizzeria. For more information regarding The Smoking Pie, visit their website.

Michael Laboy

info@thesmokingpie.com

(305) 397-8404

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153873