A trauma survivor shares her journey of self-discovery as she finds resilience through yoga, the arts, her spiritual connection and much more

MINDEN, Australia, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hazel Rose is a trauma survivor who wants to share her journey of self-discovery as she finds resilience through yoga, the arts, her spiritual connection, and much more. It is for this reason she now releases "Spirit Being Human: Discovering Resilience after Trauma" (published by Balboa Press AU).

From her childhood in a small island community in North Queensland, Rose shares the traumatic events that have ultimately shaped the woman she has become. From childhood, she encountered deaths, accidents, family breakdown, domestic violence, drugs and alcohol, rape, confrontations with the law and multiple violent relationships.

Rose shares her darkest challenges and remarkable recovery and how along the way, she discovered the importance of community, family and friends. She learns how to reconnect with spirit through yoga, meditation, arts and discovers an inner sanctuary that offers counselling and support, in times when no one else was there for her.

"In this book, I highlight the traumatic events as individual stories that occurred at various times in my life, and I explain how these events have stayed with me and shaped my behavior. These traumatic events can finally be shared with you, from my safe place. I have stopped running and can reflect without feeling the intensity of these usually triggering memories. For me, these stories link with the energy of the base chakra in yoga," Rose says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Rose answered, "I believe we are spirit beings before and after we manifest human bodies on Earth, and I believe we come here with a purpose, so essentially we are spirit being human. My traumas, the impact on my physical body and my spiritual connection has always helped me find resilience. I hope you will feel empowered after reading my story." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/784448-spirit-being-human

About the Author

Hazel Rose is an arts psychotherapist, remedial massage therapist, and yoga teacher. She lives in Queensland where she is focused on writing a series of personal stories that correlate with the energy of the individual chakras in yoga. "Spirit Being Human" is her first book.

