System General (Acroview Group) and Trusted Objects partner to deliver secure provisioning and programming at factory

System General, a leader in automated programming for large volumes is partnering with Trusted Objects, an expert in cybersecurity technologies for embedded systems to overcome the challenge of deploying a comprehensive and flexible solution to connect and secure IoT devices across the world.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan ROC and AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- System General (Acroview Group), a global leader of device programming machines, today announce their partnership with Trusted Objects, an expert in delivering security solutions including secure provisioning platforms to secure the IoT ecosystems

The exponential growth of IoT devices deployment will result in new challenges on connectivity and security. More specifically, there is a growing expectation to ensure that IoT devices provisioning and programming operations are more secure, easy to execute and cost effective.

The partnership between System General and Trusted Objects is focused on tops plug&go, a product that transforms any programming house into a secure programming and personalization center, anywhere in the world. The product is based on a secure box developed by Trusted Objects and connected to the System General programmer which ensures a full and secure control of the production. The solution can be implemented with any microcontroller from the market.

"We have been cooperating with Trusted Objects for almost five years to integrate security technologies into our programming machines," said Rickey Chien, General Manager, System General. "With tops plug&go connected to System General programmers, we simplify and secure the interaction between OEM, ODM… and subcontractors," he added.

"Securely connecting IoT devices to the Cloud requires to generate and program keys and certificates at production site, which could be challenging for OEM and ODM. The integration of tops plug&go into System General machines is overcoming this challenge. It is another step forward in simplifying the provisioning operations without compromising on security", commented Jean Pierre Delesse, co-founder and COO, Trusted Objects.

About System General

System General (SG) was founded in 1983 as a consulting company specializing in Device Programming and Power Management. In 1985, the company expanded its operations to include the design and manufacturing of Device Programmers. Aiming to become the leader in its field of expertise, SG is committed to delivering products and services of the highest quality. It has earned an excellent reputation from customers all over the world. With the corporate vision of "Innovation for a Better Tomorrow", SG's business goal has always been to provide original products that improve people's lives. SG focus on the core business "Programming Instruments" and has the backing of dedicated and highly skilled R&D, manufacturing, sales, logistics and technical support teams. SG is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. It has branch offices in the USA, China, System General also works with sales agencies throughout the world.

More information at http://www.sg.com.tw

About Trusted Objects

Trusted Objects is a leading independent player in cybersecurity technologies for embedded systems and cloud device management platforms. Trusted Objects provides innovative solutions including secure software and secure operations to dramatically enhance the whole security chain, from edge device to cloud. Thanks to its longstanding expertise, Trusted Objects designs products and solutions that change the game, with a focus on ease of integration and user-friendliness, while complying with the latest standards in terms of security.

Trusted Objects to-security products and services for constrained devices are positioned to create trust all along the value chain including edge devices, networks, clouds and manufacturing.

More information at https://www.trusted-objects.com

