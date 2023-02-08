New book invites readers to travel the awakening satori moments and find their way back to their true selves

Author Joni Kirby releases 'Satori Moments: Awakening Life & Guiding Fearlessly from Fight to Flight & Beyond'

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joni Kirby marks her publishing debut with the publication of "Satori Moments: Awakening Life & Guiding Fearlessly from Fight to Flight & Beyond" (published by Balboa Press).

This book is a collection of inspiring personal stories and wisdom that the author has acquired over time. Here, she shares how many chapters of her life prepared her and guided her to find her true self and return to the I-ness within. As she leads readers on the satori journey of reawakening, also known as Rylan's untrainings, she reminds them to open their hearts to living in the moment — not past, not future, but the now. To love, live and learn in the moment. To laugh often and to remember that all is well because "we are all connected.

"You truly are responsible for discovering your inner happiness. No one else can give it to you, or at least, it is very fleeting. It is ALL within ourselves," Kirby states.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, the author responds, "That life is not going against them. That each moment is a lifetime with so much Love waiting to experience even when on the exterior it feels the opposite. To believe that we do have choices."

"Satori Moments" is available at https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/827553-satori-moments

"Satori Moments: Awakening Life & Guiding Fearlessly from Fight to Flight & Beyond"

By Joni Kirby

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 332 pages | ISBN 9798765235089

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 332 pages | ISBN 9798765235065

E-Book | 332 pages | ISBN 9798765235072

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Joni Kirby has enjoyed sharing many of her personal life's satori moments through untrainings for over 30 years. She is passionate about reminding others that their happiness is always carried within their inner heart space. She currently lives in Cambria, California, with her fur babies, Love and Faith, continuing to enjoy living in the moment fully.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, BalboaPress, 844-682-1282, pressreleases@balboapress.com

SOURCE BalboaPress