Kay Baltzell-Rathbone's newly released "Communing With Christ" is a thought-provoking collection of devotions that encourage reflection and prayer.

"Communing With Christ" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kay Baltzell-Rathbone is a helpful resource for anyone seeking the opportunity to keep Christ in each day through empowering meditation.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Communing With Christ": a potent reminder of the comfort Christ offers. "Communing With Christ" is the creation of published author Kay Baltzell-Rathbone, a retired manager from Pepsi-Cola. She spent over thirty years managing people while being a single mom. Since retiring, she now gets to enjoy being a "professional" grandma.

Baltzell-Rathbone shares, "Communing with Christ is a compilation of devotions that were given as communion meditations throughout the year. Each meditation tries to use everyday situations that most of us can relate to, to change our perspective and change our focus toward Christ. On this side of heaven, we will all go through some type of struggle. Life definitely does not always go as we plan.

"I have learned that God's timing is definitely not my timing. But I know that God is consistent, He is trustworthy, and He is loving.

"Each of these meditations are meant to remind us that God is the one with a plan, and He is the one in control. My prayer is that these meditations will help switch your mindset to Christ, especially when life seems to be so much of a struggle. I hope these devotions encourage you to get your heart and mind focused on our heavenly Father instead of the day-to-day trials and tribulations."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kay Baltzell-Rathbone's new book will engage readers in purposeful celebration of God's blessings.

Baltzell-Rathbone shares in hopes of offering a helping hand to those in need as they navigate the complexities and challenges of life.

