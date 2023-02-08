Charles L Blanchard marks his publishing debut with the release of 'The Seeds of Self-Destruction or Success'

Join the author as he bares his soul in this compelling story of patient endurance, resilience and triumph

FERNDALE, Mich., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How does one rise above a chronic and potentially debilitating condition? This is the question that Charles L Blanchard had to face after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1996 which left him unable to walk two years later. His quest to find the answer set him on journey which led him to write "The Seeds of Self-Destruction or Success" (published by Archway Publishing).

This book shares a compelling and personal story about how the author refused to allow the challenges he experienced define him. In the first chapters, Blanchard uses Erik Erikson's developmental stages of life to show readers how the ingredients of their lives may foster mistrust instead of trust, shame and guilt instead of autonomy, inferiority instead of industry, and role confusion instead of identity. Despite being born into a world beyond his control, Blanchard was able to overcome the binary of nature and nurture through conscious decisions encouraged by positive people on his journey. It is the author's hope for his story to serve as common ground through which all people collectively walk together to challenge, inspire, and nurture the mind, body, and spirit.

"This book is an example of how people are not defined by life's challenges or past mistakes," Blanchard states. "By surrounding ourselves with people who truly care and by never losing hope, SUCCESS is possible."

"The Seeds of Self-Destruction or Success"

By Charles L Blanchard

About the Author

Charles L Blanchard is an Old Catholic priest, a wisdom guide, and along with Father Harry Posner, Jr. is a founder of Christ the Good Shepherd Old Catholic Church. "Where there are barriers, you and I will indeed surmount!" has been Blanchard's modus operandi throughout his years in seminary (1979-1991), career within psychiatry (1991-99), and most recently within the pharmaceutical industry (1996-2011) which prematurely ended due to his "little friend" called multiple sclerosis. Born in Flint, Michigan, Blanchard, who felt called to the priesthood ever since Saint Mary's Elementary School, engaged in several educational pursuits. Today, despite life's challenges, Blanchard finds priestly ministry rewarding whereby he engages the marginalized, disenfranchised, and oppressed. He is multi-lingual speaking Japanese, German, Latin, Spanish and English; appreciates cultural diversity; and espouses a firm belief in the empowerment model, meeting people where they are in life, suspending personal judgment and seeing the world from her/his vantage point.

