Author Edna K. Taylor's new book "Cheers and Tears" is an assortment of poetry inspired by the author's loved ones discussing the blessings God provides his followers

Recent release "Cheers and Tears: Inspirational Poems Inspired by Friends and Family" from Page Publishing author Edna K. Taylor is a series of poems from the author's very soul that reveals the incredible blessings provided by the Lord to her and her loved ones. Each passage leads to an intimate portrait of the author's mind and her reflections of the world and the human condition.

PINK HILL, N.C., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edna K. Taylor, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother with a passion for poetry writing, has completed her new book "Cheers and Tears: Inspirational Poems Inspired by Friends and Family": a profound collection of poems that speak directly from the author's heart to uplift and encourage her readers.

"This book is a collection of inspirational poems that were inspired by family, friends, and loved

ones over the years," writes Taylor.

Published by Page Publishing, Edna K. Taylor's stirring poems will help readers reflect upon their lives, and experience the struggles and triumphs encountered by the author and her loved ones throughout the years. Through her writings, Taylor hopes that readers will discover the blessings and miracles God has provided her and become enlightened to his divine guiding light.

Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "Cheers and Tears: Inspirational Poems Inspired by Friends and Family" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing