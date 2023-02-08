Owing to the increasing popularity of Hartford, Connecticut as a haven for gourmands, Avery Restaurant Consulting has announced restaurant staff training and menu consulting for new dining establishments in the area looking to enhance their operations.

Reading, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Avery Restaurant Consulting has announced a new comprehensive staff training program and menu development services tailored to the needs of its client's brand. The new program helps independent restaurants in Hartford, Connecticut, improve the overall dining experience for customers.

For more details, visit https://www.averyrestaurantconsulting.com/restaurant-hospitality-consulting-hartford-ct

Avery Restaurant Consulting Announces Staff Training & Menu Curation In Hartford

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/154066_8844633c04af8a28_001full.jpg

With over 1,000 restaurants in Hartford, restaurateurs understand that in order to stay ahead of the competition, they need to offer a fine dining experience to customers. The consulting company responds to these needs by helping restaurant and bar owners in the area take advantage of current trends with expert guidance and support.

With over three decades of experience in the service and hospitality industry, Avery Restaurant Consulting helps new restaurant and bar owners with customized training and consulting services designed to improve their operations and retain customers ranging from food bloggers and reviewers to full-time gourmands and connoisseurs, local residents, and tourists.

As part of the new service, the company offers advice on menu development with the goal of making its client's menus more appealing to customers and profitable for their business. The menu consultants also provide advice on menu design, food pairing, and cost management. In addition to creating fine cuisine, the company is experienced in wine pairings, featured cocktails and spirits, and craft beer.

The new staff training program includes front-of-house service and multitasking, especially for bar staff. During the training, the company covers customer service, food handling, and cooking techniques, as well as developing a prep list to produce consistent dinners daily.

The restaurant consulting company applies an individualized approach to staff training and menu curation to help local restaurants and bars improve their offerings and boost sales. In addition, the company also offers expertise on restaurant marketing and retooling to help restaurateurs rebrand and refocus.

Led by Jason Carron, Avery Restaurant Consulting helps new and existing restaurants in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, and Rhode Island. Owing to his extensive experience as a restaurateur and chef, Carron has helped many underperforming restaurants and bars improve their operations and management level, thereby increasing their guest visits and revenue.

A spokesperson said: "We take time to understand not only your concept but your vision and how to communicate that vision to your guests. We listen. We learn. We implement our knowledge and execute the strategy catered to your specific brand."

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.averyrestaurantconsulting.com/restaurant-hospitality-consulting-hartford-ct

Contact Info:

Name: Jason Carron

Email: info@AveryRestaurantConsulting.com

Organization: Avery Restaurant Consulting

Address: Reading, MA, Reading, MA 01867, United States

Website: https://www.averyrestaurantconsulting.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154066