Brother Craig's newly released "Truths for Life's Trail: Reflections on the Torah Volume 1" is a compelling discussion of the commandments

"Truths for Life's Trail: Reflections on the Torah Volume 1" from Christian Faith Publishing author Brother Craig is an earnest consideration of Genesis 1 through Exodus 20 that provides a clear explanation for both new and established believers.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Truths for Life's Trail: Reflections on the Torah Volume 1": an engaging examination of God's word. "Truths for Life's Trail: Reflections on the Torah Volume 1" is the workmanship of published author Brother Craig, a dedicated caretaker and church elder.

Brother Craig shares, "Brother Craig's church was about to celebrate the Passover with a Messianic Jewish congregation when on the eve of Passover 2005, an arsonist set fire to a storage building next to his house. By God's grace, he and his family escaped—shaken but unharmed. His book grew out of his search to understand why it had happened. In the process, he had to reevaluate everything he had been taught in Scripture about the Jews, the festivals of the Lord, and the Torah, which Christians know as the Law.

"Brother Craig didn't realize it at first, but he was about to begin a spiritual journey just to find some answers to his questions. He discovered that he had to go back to the beginning of man to see what the Lord wanted him to see—what God taught ancient, nomadic Hebrews to see—that life is a road to travel, a path to walk, or a trail to follow. That the commandments God gave the ancient Hebrews were each laid out in a sequence designed to help simple shepherds and their families walk in righteousness.

"If the ancient commandments could help ancient peoples walk in the way of the Lord, could they not also help modern Christians wend their way through the dangers and difficulties of life? As he reflected on the commandments, Brother Craig began to see a pattern emerge that undoubtedly led the ancient Hebrews to understand life from the Lord's divine viewpoint.

"Truths for Life's Trail: Reflections on the Torah, Volume 1 covers the commandments given by God to man over the course of over two thousand years, as recorded by Moses. From Genesis 1 through Exodus 20, from creation to Mount Sinai, these commandments laid the foundation for all the commandments yet to come in Scripture. And mysteriously, the Torah would point to the future Savior of mankind."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brother Craig's new book will challenge readers as Brother Craig offers clear explanation and connection between key components of the Torah.

Consumers can purchase "Truths for Life's Trail: Reflections on the Torah Volume 1" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Truths for Life's Trail: Reflections on the Torah Volume 1," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing