The first book in J Mark McDonald's "The Year of Veras" series, "Chosen," is an epic fantasy that takes readers on a medieval journey of unexpected proportions

"Chosen" from author J. Mark McDonald offers readers an exciting new voice in the world of fantasy that brings a multifaceted realm to life in a vibrant tale of intrigue, survival, and world- changing events.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first book in "The Year of Veras" series, "Chosen," is a story of finding hope and meaning in the bleakest of circumstances. "Chosen" is the creation of Christian Faith Publishing author J. Mark McDonald, a husband of thirty-four years, a father of four, and a grandfather of three. He had a long aerospace business career with large corporations before becoming the CEO of an aircraft manufacturer. McDonald crafted the series over the past seven years and is releasing each book, within relatively short intervals, to readers everywhere.

McDonald shares, "Once the states of a great empire, the nations of Androvia wrestle with a chaotic world. War rages between the kingdoms of Bronland and Tomania. Protectors of the ancient faith, the Theocon, are fighting the memory of a dead heretic. The richest man in the world conspires with arcane allies to reclaim his birthright. With such potent forces struggling for control, smallfolk are caught in the middle. Past his prime, a famous knight selects an orphan to be his squire. A runaway girl holds a terrible secret, her very existence threatening the plans of royalty. A simple commoner is drawn into a dangerous conflict with enemies beyond his understanding. Their lives and millions more are endangered by a far greater threat waiting the shadows."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Mark McDonald's new book draws from the works of classic fantasy and his strong beliefs to provide a thoroughly developed world with complex characters. For more information about the series, the author, the artwork, and related forums, visit theyearofveras.com.

Consumers can purchase "Chosen: The Year of Veras Book 1" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

