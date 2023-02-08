Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,503 in the last 365 days.

The first book in J Mark McDonald's "The Year of Veras" series, "Chosen," is an epic fantasy that takes readers on a medieval journey of unexpected proportions

"Chosen" from author J. Mark McDonald offers readers an exciting new voice in the world of fantasy that brings a multifaceted realm to life in a vibrant tale of intrigue, survival, and world- changing events.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first book in "The Year of Veras" series, "Chosen," is a story of finding hope and meaning in the bleakest of circumstances. "Chosen" is the creation of Christian Faith Publishing author J. Mark McDonald, a husband of thirty-four years, a father of four, and a grandfather of three. He had a long aerospace business career with large corporations before becoming the CEO of an aircraft manufacturer. McDonald crafted the series over the past seven years and is releasing each book, within relatively short intervals, to readers everywhere.

McDonald shares, "Once the states of a great empire, the nations of Androvia wrestle with a chaotic world. War rages between the kingdoms of Bronland and Tomania. Protectors of the ancient faith, the Theocon, are fighting the memory of a dead heretic. The richest man in the world conspires with arcane allies to reclaim his birthright. With such potent forces struggling for control, smallfolk are caught in the middle. Past his prime, a famous knight selects an orphan to be his squire. A runaway girl holds a terrible secret, her very existence threatening the plans of royalty. A simple commoner is drawn into a dangerous conflict with enemies beyond his understanding. Their lives and millions more are endangered by a far greater threat waiting the shadows."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Mark McDonald's new book draws from the works of classic fantasy and his strong beliefs to provide a thoroughly developed world with complex characters. For more information about the series, the author, the artwork, and related forums, visit theyearofveras.com.

Consumers can purchase "Chosen: The Year of Veras Book 1" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Chosen: The Year of Veras Book 1," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

The first book in J Mark McDonald's "The Year of Veras" series, "Chosen," is an epic fantasy that takes readers on a medieval journey of unexpected proportions

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.