Author Michael A Francis's new book "Connecting the Disconnect: The Broken Link" is an eye-opening analysis of the deep-rooted issues facing law enforcement today

Recent release "Connecting the Disconnect: The Broken Link" from Page Publishing author Michael A Francis explores the issues within America's police departments that have led to a tarnished relationship with civilians. Francis shines a light on these problems for those who struggle to see that larger picture with the hope of igniting discussion and change to the broken system.

VERNON, Conn., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael A Francis, a retired police sergeant with over twenty-one years' experience in law enforcement, has completed his new book "Connecting the Disconnect: The Broken Link": a compelling discussion that pulls back the curtain for ongoing problems facing law enforcement in America today.

"While the direction of policing is at a crossroad and we struggle to find fixes, there are issues we have ignored for years that have sown the seeds for the conflicts between police and the community," writes Francis. "'Connecting the Disconnect: The Broken Link', sought to point out some of these issues. The concepts shared are in no way the ultimate 'blueprint' to correct the existing problems between our community and law enforcement; instead, it is intended to bring an awareness to those who are lacking a cultural and socioeconomic understanding and the complexities and challenges it brings to our social relationship when interacting with other members within a certain group. This is solely an assessment from real life experiences that hopefully will have the intended result of bringing about some level of connection, or empathy if you will, between groups in order to diminish bias beliefs and bridge the gap that has disrupted our society for years gone and those to come."

Published by Page Publishing, Michael A Francis's thought-provoking work reveals the ways in which communities have lost their faith and trust in the police, as revealed through first-hand accounts from the author and other real-world observations. Through his writings, Francis hopes to enlighten readers on these issues and spark change to help undo the biases that police departments often hold so that they may actually protect and serve the communities as they claim to do.

Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Connecting the Disconnect: The Broken Link" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

