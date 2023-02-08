Parade Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Financial Highlights:

Q422 consolidated revenue US$101.45 million, compared with US$194.26 million in the year-ago quarter

Q422 consolidated net income US$14.48 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.18 (NT$5.67) and US$0.18 (NT$5.60), respectively

Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2022, and provided guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Consolidated revenue was US$101.45 million and consolidated net income was US$14.48 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share ("EPS") were US$0.18 (NT$5.67) and US$0.18 (NT$5.60), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$194.26 million and consolidated net income of US$52.60 million, or US$0.66 (NT$18.42) and US$0.65 (NT$18.08) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the fourth quarter of 2022 consolidated revenue decreased 32.83% sequentially and was down 47.77% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 was US$44.68 million, representing a decrease of 34.66% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 52.46% compared to the same quarter of last year.

The Company also reported financial results for fiscal year 2022. Consolidated revenue was US$679.92 million, representing a decrease of 4.82% from US$714.33 million in the prior year. Gross profit was US$316.18 million and operating income was US$180.00 million. Net income for fiscal year 2022 was US$167.25 million, or US$2.09 (NT$61.35) per basic share and US$2.06 (NT$60.35) per fully diluted share. These results compared with net income of US$187.44 million, or US$2.37 (NT$66.29) per basic share and US$2.32 (NT$64.79) per fully diluted share in the prior year.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2023:

Revenue: US$90.0 ~105.0 Million

Gross Margin: 43% ~47%

Operating Expense: US$29.0 ~32.0 Million

On January 18, 2023, Parade introduced the new PS8936 retimer chip developed for PCI Express Rev. 5.0 and Compute Express Link (CXL), supporting sixteen bidirectional lanes. In addition to supporting the 32 Gbps data rate offered by the PCI Express 5.0 specification, it also supports 2.5 Gbps, 5 Gbps, 8 Gbps and 16 Gbps for backward compatibility with earlier PCI Express revisions. The PS8936 is the PCI Express Gen 5 retimer addition to Parade's PS8926 and PS8925 PCI Express 4.0 16-lane and 4-lane retimer family currently in production and PS8570 PCI Express 4.0 4-channel linear redriver in sampling stage. The PS8936 is in full compliance with the PCI Express 5.0 specification and has been successfully tested in multiple OEM systems and PCI Express 5.0 CPU platforms. It is designed for use in enterprise systems including servers and data storage, and in high-performance workstations.

On January 25, 2023, Parade announced a new offering in its eDP Timing Controller (Tcon) with embedded driver (TED) product category. TC3222 provides a single-chip display driver solution as an alternative to the traditional multichip solutions (eDP Tcon + source drivers). The TC3222 provides a lower cost alternative to the TC3210 by eliminating the frame buffer required to support PSR (Panel Self Refresh). Both versions feature narrow COG package dimensions to support new generations of sleek LCD panel assemblies. TC3222 is compliant with the eDP 1.4b standard and supports Multi-SST Operation (MSO), Dynamic Refresh Rates, and more. The TC3222 is designed for Flip Chip on Glass application on both a-Si (Amorphous Silicon) and Oxide type TFT panels. It requires no external crystal or timing reference, includes a programmable gamma buffer, as well as Parade's exclusive Smart-Backlight™ feature for additional color and power optimization. The fully programmable row and column driver timing enables the TC3222 to serve a broad range of panel types, and it provides synchronization signals that support a wide range of touch controllers.

The financial figures detailed above for the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2022 have not been audited or reviewed by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange ("TPEx") in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade's portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA's DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company's devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company's "standards-plus" design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.

The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Twelve Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Twelve Months ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 101,450 151,044 101,450 194,255 679,916 714,334 3,181,446 4,591,744 3,181,446 5,406,120 20,055,284 19,994,646 Cost of goods sold 56,774 82,671 56,774 100,279 363,733 373,739 1,780,425 2,513,211 1,780,425 2,790,774 10,739,544 10,463,279 Gross profit 44,676 68,373 44,676 93,976 316,183 340,595 1,401,021 2,078,533 1,401,021 2,615,346 9,315,740 9,531,367 Research & development expenses 20,074 21,090 20,074 20,420 83,873 76,886 629,511 641,148 629,511 568,288 2,497,656 2,152,636 Sales & marketing expenses 6,469 7,285 6,469 8,005 29,875 31,703 202,857 221,477 202,857 222,773 887,170 887,522 General & administrative expenses 4,114 5,327 4,114 6,429 22,439 23,635 129,023 161,917 129,023 178,932 664,390 661,551 Total operating expenses 30,657 33,702 30,657 34,854 136,187 132,224 961,391 1,024,542 961,391 969,993 4,049,216 3,701,709 Operating income 14,019 34,671 14,019 59,122 179,996 208,371 439,630 1,053,991 439,630 1,645,353 5,266,524 5,829,658 Non-operating income and (expenses) 1,800 1,185 1,800 (170 ) 3,521 (750 ) 56,441 36,031 56,441 (4,721 ) 108,309 (21,125 ) Income before income taxes 15,819 35,856 15,819 58,952 183,517 207,621 496,071 1,090,022 496,071 1,640,632 5,374,833 5,808,533 Income tax expense 1,335 3,216 1,335 6,352 16,269 20,180 41,861 97,771 41,861 176,784 476,514 564,026 Net income 14,484 32,640 14,484 52,600 167,248 187,441 454,210 992,251 454,210 1,463,848 4,898,319 5,244,507 EPS - Basic (In Dollar) $ 0.18 $ 0.41 $ 0.18 $ 0.66 $ 2.09 $ 2.37 $ 5.67 $ 12.38 $ 5.67 $ 18.42 $ 61.35 $ 66.29 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 80,160 80,182 80,160 79,491 79,845 79,114 80,160 80,182 80,160 79,491 79,845 79,114 EPS - Diluted (In Dollar) $ 0.18 $ 0.40 $ 0.18 $ 0.65 $ 2.06 $ 2.32 $ 5.60 $ 12.21 $ 5.60 $ 18.08 $ 60.35 $ 64.79 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 81,067 81,272 81,067 80,973 81,160 80,952 81,067 81,272 81,067 80,973 81,160 80,952

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of DECEMBER 31, 2022 and 2021 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 227,137 332,433 6,975,384 9,201,743 Accounts receivable, net 34,707 50,383 1,065,863 1,394,595 Inventories, net 145,493 75,779 4,468,087 2,097,554 Other current assets 20,236 12,407 621,454 343,437 Total current assets 427,573 471,002 13,130,788 13,037,329 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 16,136 17,625 495,523 487,868 Right-of-use assets 5,302 8,474 162,812 234,571 Intangible assets 103,038 109,979 3,164,291 3,044,207 Deferred income tax assets 11,621 8,817 356,894 244,042 Other non-current assets 155,044 75,636 4,761,390 2,093,609 Total non-current assets 291,141 220,531 8,940,910 6,104,297 Total Assets 718,714 691,533 22,071,698 19,141,626 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 13,003 40,846 399,308 1,130,616 Other payables 100,624 90,291 2,970,174 2,519,249 Current income tax liabilities 12,846 18,678 394,513 517,012 Lease liabilities - current 2,656 3,574 81,569 98,946 Other current liabilities 13,474 10,044 413,782 278,008 Total current liabilities 142,603 163,433 4,259,346 4,543,831 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities - non-current 2,646 4,900 81,243 135,625 Total non-current liabilities 2,646 4,900 81,243 135,625 Equity Ordinary shares 26,740 26,634 811,913 808,638 Capital reserves 138,110 143,754 4,192,921 4,319,491 Retained earnings 492,999 433,068 14,671,389 12,970,276 Other equity (14,299 ) (23,915 ) 208,496 (2,070,966 ) Treasury shares (70,085 ) (56,341 ) (2,153,610 ) (1,565,269 ) Total equity 573,465 523,200 17,731,109 14,462,170 Total liabilities and equity 718,714 691,533 22,071,698 19,141,626

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 and 2021 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the year 183,517 207,621 5,374,833 5,808,533 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 21,960 25,509 654,416 714,503 Loss on disposal of intangible assets 665 - 19,817 - Loss on disposal of equipment 1 86 35 2,417 Share-based compensation cost 32,529 31,676 969,165 913,618 Interest income (2,069 ) (96 ) (63,912 ) (2,685 ) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 53,086 57,175 1,579,521 1,627,853 Accounts receivable 15,675 5,050 481,391 139,785 Inventories (69,714 ) (19,072 ) (2,140,923 ) (527,908 ) Other current assets (37,354 ) (7,774 ) (1,078,797 ) (223,290 ) Net changes in assets relating to operating activities (91,393 ) (21,796 ) (2,738,329 ) (611,413 ) Accounts payable (27,843 ) (2,724 ) (855,072 ) (75,409 ) Other payables (8,977 ) 15,396 (275,698 ) 426,155 Other current liabilities 3,430 4,420 105,341 122,349 Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities (33,390 ) 17,092 (1,025,429 ) 473,095 Cash provided by operations 111,820 260,092 3,190,596 7,298,068 Interest received 2,069 96 63,912 2,685 Income taxes paid (24,117 ) (17,010 ) (718,678 ) (476,455 ) Income taxes received 242 2 7,219 52 Net cash generated from operating activities 90,014 243,180 2,543,049 6,824,350 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (5,757 ) (10,584 ) (171,548 ) (296,457 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (466 ) (395 ) (13,901 ) (11,065 ) Increase in refundable deposits (72,127 ) (66,269 ) (2,215,017 ) (1,834,320 ) Increase in other prepayments (11,997 ) (7,968 ) (357,512 ) (223,186 ) Net cash used in investing activities (90,347 ) (85,216 ) (2,757,978 ) (2,365,028 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 2,448 271 72,937 7,583 Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (3,663 ) (3,899 ) (109,154 ) (109,202 ) Purchase of treasury shares (48,277 ) (61,424 ) (1,547,481 ) (1,707,978 ) Proceeds from exercise of disgorgement - - 11 - Treasury shares reissued to employees 34,533 11,052 959,141 310,416 Distribution of cash dividends (93,720 ) (59,474 ) (2,622,127 ) (1,752,708 ) Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 76 62 2,245 1,881 Net cash used in financing activities (108,603 ) (113,412 ) (3,244,428 ) (3,250,008 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 3,640 (11,265 ) 1,232,998 (527,250 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (105,296 ) 33,287 (2,226,359 ) 682,064 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 332,433 299,146 9,201,743 8,519,679 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 227,137 332,433 6,975,384 9,201,743

