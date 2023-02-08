$8.5 Bn Growth for Remote Patient Monitoring Market to Exhibit 16.3% CAGR by 2031- Deep Dive Analysis of 18+ Countries

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size, Share, Growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global remote patient monitoring market has been experiencing significant growth and is expected to continue to do so in the coming years. The market size was estimated at $1.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $8.5 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the RPM market can be attributed to factors such as an aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing demand for convenient and cost-effective healthcare solutions.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) refers to the use of technology to collect and transmit health data from patients to healthcare providers, allowing for ongoing monitoring and care outside of traditional in-person visits. The RPM industry has seen significant growth in recent years due to advancements in technology, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, and a growing emphasis on patient-centered care. Key players in the RPM industry include telehealth companies, medical device manufacturers, and software developers. The RPM market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as more healthcare organizations adopt these technologies to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Aerotel Medical Systems (1988) Ltd., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, General Electric Company, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Masimo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson, Omron Corporation

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 :

North America is one of the largest markets for remote patient monitoring and is expected to continue to lead the market in the coming years. In 2021, the region was estimated to have generated a revenue of $746.40 million, making up a significant share of the global RPM market. The growth of the RPM market in North America can be attributed to various factors such as the growing burden of chronic diseases, the increasing geriatric population, the demand for wireless and portable systems, and the presence of a sophisticated reimbursement structure. These factors are driving the adoption of RPM technologies in the region, leading to market growth.

𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐏𝐌 𝐢𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) - Remote patient monitoring systems can help monitor patients with CHF by collecting and transmitting data such as heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation levels, allowing healthcare providers to detect changes in a patient's condition and take appropriate action.

Diabetes - RPM systems can help monitor patients with diabetes by collecting and transmitting data such as blood glucose levels, allowing healthcare providers to track the patient's glucose control and make any necessary adjustments to their treatment plan.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) - RPM systems can help monitor patients with COPD by collecting and transmitting data such as lung function, allowing healthcare providers to detect changes in a patient's condition and take appropriate action.

Blood Pressure - RPM systems can help monitor patients with high blood pressure by collecting and transmitting data such as systolic and diastolic blood pressure, allowing healthcare providers to track a patient's blood pressure control and make any necessary adjustments to their treatment plan.

Mental Health - RPM systems are increasingly being used to monitor patients with mental health conditions by collecting and transmitting data such as mood, symptoms, and medication adherence, allowing healthcare providers to track a patient's progress and make any necessary adjustments to their treatment plan.

Others - RPM systems can also be used for other conditions such as asthma, weight management, and sleep disorders. The systems can help collect and transmit relevant data, allowing healthcare providers to monitor a patient's condition and make any necessary adjustments to their treatment plan.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐰𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Devices - Devices are the hardware components used in RPM systems to collect and transmit data from patients to healthcare providers. Examples of devices used in RPM systems include wearable devices, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, and medical devices, such as blood glucose monitors and blood pressure monitors.

Software - Software refers to the software applications and platforms used in RPM systems to collect, analyze, and transmit data from patients to healthcare providers. Examples of software used in RPM systems include telehealth platforms, electronic health records (EHR) systems, and patient portals. The software component plays a crucial role in enabling remote patient monitoring by allowing for real-time monitoring of a patient's health status, as well as secure and seamless communication between patients and healthcare providers.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

North America - North America is a major market for remote patient monitoring and is expected to continue to lead the market in the coming years. The region includes countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Europe - Europe is another important market for remote patient monitoring, with countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe contributing to the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific - The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be a rapidly growing market for remote patient monitoring in the coming years, with countries such as Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific contributing to the growth of the market.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - The LAMEA region is expected to be a growing market for remote patient monitoring, with countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA contributing to the growth of the market.

