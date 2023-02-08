Spirulina Powder Market – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing demand for nutritional products as life-threatening ailments are roaming around the world is Anticipated to Boost Product Demand

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Spirulina Powder Market size is estimated to reach $897.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Spirulina falls under the category of cyanobacteria and is delineated as protein and amino acid-rich microalgae with blue-green color recurrently used as a dietary supplement. It encompasses pigments like C phycocyanin and phycoerythrin which are responsible for its color. Spirulina is home to several amino acids such as valine, linoleic acid, phenylalanine, thionine, and lysine, therefore, extending several antioxidant effects. These blue-green color algae are a rich source of algae biomass as it converts sunlight into energy with no trouble. Owing to its amino acid-rich nature extends numerous health benefits such as reducing inflammation, preventing risks of CVDs like cancer and heart attack, lowering the levels of LDL, stabilizing blood pressure levels, curing allergic rhinitis, reducing the risk of diabetes, and many more. These algae exhibit vast applications ranging from the pharmaceutical sector to the food and beverage industry. The Spirulina Powder Market outlook is fairly captivating owing to its striking demand. Moreover, proliferating usage of cosmetics and various dietary supplements, growing health awareness among people, and augmenting research and development activities are the factors set to drive the growth of the Spirulina Powder Market for the period 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Spirulina Powder Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Spirulina Powder Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. The rising prevalence of chronic ailments and accruing disposable income in developing countries are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Spirulina Powder Market. Environmental complications like extreme weather events are said to reduce market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Spirulina Powder Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Spirulina Powder Market Segment Analysis-By Application : The Spirulina Powder Market based on the application type can be further segmented into personal care, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and others.

Spirulina Powder Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Spirulina Powder Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline platforms (pharmacies, drug stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others), online platforms.

Spirulina Powder Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Spirulina Powder Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Spirulina Powder Industry are -

1. Dohler GmbH

2. DIC Corporation

3. Cyanotech Corporation

4. EID Parry Ltd

5. Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Co

