Military Embedded System Market Expected to Reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2031|Players as -Intel, Kontron (S&T) and Xilinx.

Military Embedded System Market

Increase in Government Expenditure in the Military Sector is Anticipated to Drive the Market Growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Military Embedded System Market Expected to Reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2031 | Top Players such as -Intel, Kontron (S&T), and Xilinx Inc." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global military embedded system market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Compactness, affordability, and robustness of an embedded system, which make it suitable for a variety of uses in the military and defense industry, the rise in demand for military expenditure around the globe, and the ability of modern embedded systems to resolve the dependability, safety, and efficiency issues that plague traditional computing systems drive the growth of the global military embedded system market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global military embedded system market based on product type, component, platform, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on component, the hardware segment was the largest in 2021, capturing more than half of the global military embedded system market share. However, the software segment is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue and witness the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the compact-PCI (board & serial) segment held the largest share of nearly one-fourth of the global military embedded system market in 2021. However, the motherboard & computer-on-module (COM) segment is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue and witness the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the OPEN VPX, VME BUS, and others segments.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for one-third of the global military embedded system market share and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast timeframe. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global military embedded system market analyzed in the research include Intel Corporation, Mercury Systems, Inc. Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd., BAE Systems, SMART Embedded Computing, SDK Embedded Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Kontron (S&T), and Xilinx Inc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the military systems market negatively. The disruption of supply chain, the closing of manufacturing units, and the slowing of economies in various nations led to a decrease in demand for military embedded system.

• Furthermore, due to the government's lockdown and restrictions norms, migrants and personnel workers in manufacturing factories were unable to perform their operations, affecting the production and supply of embedded systems.

