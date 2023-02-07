Submit Release
Vandalia Statehouse to host celebration of Lincoln's birthday Saturday, Feb. 11

VANDALIA - The Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site will host its annual Lincoln's Birthday celebration at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The event is free and open to the public.


During the celebration, Kevin Kaegy, a member and past president of the Bond County Historical Society, will present "Lincoln's Legal Career in the Eighth Judicial Circuit," focusing on where Lincoln practiced law and a few of the more interesting cases the future president handled. He will display some of his Lincoln portraits and prints.


Kaegy is active with the Bond County Genealogical Society and is a founding member of the Hills Fort Society. He co-authored several books on Hills Fort.


Refreshments will be available following Kaegy's presentation. Lincoln's Birthday celebration is offered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Vandalia Historical Society.


The Vandalia Statehouse served as the Illinois capitol building from 1836 to 1839. It is currently open to visitors between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information about the site and its programming, call 618-283-1161 or visit the Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site Facebook page.

