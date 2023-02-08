An Overview of the Dental Equipment Market 2023 : The Future of Dentistry

Dental Equipment Size

Some of the most commonly used dental equipment include dental chairs, dental handpieces, dental X-ray machines, ultrasonic scalers, and dental lights.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental equipment refers to the tools and machines used by dentists, hygienists, and dental technicians to diagnose, treat, and prevent oral health problems. It includes a wide range of products, such as chairs and lights, X-ray machines, handpieces, scalers, impression materials, and laboratory equipment.

Dental equipment plays a crucial role in the provision of quality dental care. With advancements in technology, modern dental equipment has become more sophisticated and efficient, allowing dental professionals to provide effective and comfortable treatment to their patients.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Dental Equipment Market Size was Valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 15.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The factors propelling the growth of the global dental equipment market are the growing demand for oral hygiene, high prevalence of gingivitis and caries, rise in disposable income of consumers, the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure worldwide, consumers’ increased focus on beauty, and technological breakthroughs. Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global market.

Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/354

Top Key Players of 3D Cell Culture

Leading players of the global dental equipment market analyzed in the research include A-Dec Inc., Aseptico Inc., 3M, Biolase Inc., Bien-Air Medical Technologies, Dentsply Sirona, GC Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., and Ivoclar Vivadent AG.

Dental Equipment Market Segmentation: -

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global dental equipment market based on procedure type, product type, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on procedure type, the orthodontic segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global dental equipment market share, and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the endodontic segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the restorative, peridontal, and others segments.

Based on product type, the dental laser equipment segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global dental equipment market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the dental software and imaging segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the dental radiology equipment, mechanical systems, and others segments.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global dental equipment market, and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the dental clinics segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The report also studies the academic institute and research centers segment.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global dental equipment market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Purchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/354

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

What are the trends of this market?

Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Top Trending Report:

Contact Details:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.