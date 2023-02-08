Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Hosts Event to Mark World Cancer Day 2023

Sun Siyam Resorts is taking an active role in raising awareness to promote healthy living and help fight cancer through various initiatives under Sun Siyam Cares, the company’s corporate sustainability and social responsibility programme.

In recognition of World Cancer Day on the 04th of February, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has partnered with the local council of Dh. Bandidhoo in Dhaalu Atoll and hosted a series of events on February 4th & 5th, to actively support cancer awareness activities and healthy living in the Maldives.

The event began with a fun run that was followed by a healthy breakfast with fresh produce from the nearby farm island, and a variety of friendly sport matches between guests and local communities during the day. Day two was filled with several awareness sessions by the local Cancer Society and a ladies’ futsal game amongst other fun community activities.

The educational awareness sessions featured three prominent speakers:

Dr. Hassan Maniu Mohamed, a graduate of Privolzhsky Research Medical University in Russia, who completed his medical internship at Chittagong Medical College Hospital in Bangladesh and aspires to become a surgeon and advocate of preventive medicine. With a passion for his work, he is always willing to go above and beyond for his patients. Currently, his focus is on raising awareness about pressing public health issues in the Maldives.

Ms. Fathmath Suha, who holds a medical degree from Angeles University Foundation in the Philippines and a medical internship at Chittagong Medical College Hospital in Bangladesh, also participated in several medical missions for indigenous populations. She has also conducted research in public health and diagnostic immunology.

Mr. Mohamed Kaleem, who previously held the position of the captain of the Maldives National football team, was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2013, but has since survived cancer with courage. He is now an advocate for cancer awareness and dedicates his time to promoting a healthier lifestyle for future generations.

