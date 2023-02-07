Submit Release
AB8 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-02-07

WISCONSIN, February 7 - An Act to amend 45.44 (3) (c) (intro.) and 45.51 (2) (a) 1.; and to create 36.27 (2) (b) 5., 36.27 (3p) (a) 1r. g., 38.24 (8) (a) 1r. g. and 45.01 (12) (fm) of the statutes; Relating to: expanding veterans benefits to individuals who served in Laos in support of the United States during the Vietnam War.

Status: A - Veterans and Military Affairs

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab8

