AB12 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Colleges and Universities - 2023-02-07

WISCONSIN, February 7 - An Act to amend 36.27 (2) (b) 4., 36.27 (3n) (a) 1m. a., 36.27 (3n) (a) 1m. b., 36.27 (3n) (bd), 36.27 (3p) (a) 1r. (intro.), 38.24 (7) (a) 1m. a., 38.24 (7) (a) 1m. b., 38.24 (7) (bd), 38.24 (8) (a) 1r. (intro.) and 39.49 (2) (a) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: tuition and fee remission or grants for certain veterans and their dependents enrolled in the University of Wisconsin System, a technical college, or a private nonprofit institution of higher education; and the University of Wisconsin System nonresident tuition exemption for certain veterans. (FE)