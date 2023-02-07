AB16 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Corrections - 2023-02-07
WISCONSIN, February 7 - An Act to create 301.32 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: the value of tangible personal property allowed in state correctional facilities.
