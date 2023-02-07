AB17 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2023-02-07
WISCONSIN, February 7 - An Act to amend 20.455 (2) (em) (title), 165.95 (title), 165.95 (2), 165.95 (3) (a), 165.95 (3) (d), 165.95 (3) (e), 165.95 (3) (g), 165.95 (3) (h), 165.95 (3) (j), 165.95 (5) (a), 302.43, 967.11 (1), 967.11 (2) and 973.155 (1m); and to create 165.95 (1) (ae) of the statutes; Relating to: expanding the treatment alternatives and diversion programs. (FE)
Status: A - Judiciary
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab17