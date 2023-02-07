DEM Set to Hold Public Workshop on Proposed Freshwater Fishing and Hunting Regs on Feb. 15

RHODE ISLAND, February 7 - PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will hold a public workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 5:30 PM regarding the proposed 2024-25 freshwater fishing season and the 2023-24 and 2024-25 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits.

The workshop's purpose is to inform the public about regulatory proposals currently under consideration by the DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) and to give the opportunity for feedback on these and alternative proposals. The meeting will not be recorded, nor will there be written testimony. It is a workshop with short presentations about program proposals and geared for members of the public to interact with DFW staff.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 5:30PM Where: Cranston Central Library James Giles Community Room 140 Sockanosset Cross Road Cranston RI, 02920

An official public hearing on the proposed regulations will be held in May with a date and time to be provided in the future. To request copies of the draft regulations, please email Ashley Schipritt at ashley.schipritt@dem.ri.gov or call 401-423-1928. Copies of the draft regulations will be provided prior to the workshop.

This event is not endorsed by or affiliated with the Cranston Public Library.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.