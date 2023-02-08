Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Aerospace Interior Adhesive Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace Interior Adhesive Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the aerospace interior adhesive market. As per TBRC’s aerospace interior adhesive market forecast, the aerospace interior adhesive market size is expected to grow to $1.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The growth in the aerospace interior adhesive market is due to the rise in the number of flyers. North America region is expected to hold the largest aerospace interior adhesive market share. Major players in the aerospace interior adhesive market include Henkel AG & Co.KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Avery Dennison, Arkema S.A., Solvay S.A.

Trending Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market Trend

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the aerospace interior adhesive market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new innovative products such as the Acrylate Structural Adhesives that can be applied efficiently at customer sites.

Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market Segments

• By Resin Type: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Other Types

• By Aircraft Type: Single Aisle, Small Wide Body, Medium Wide Body, Large Wide Body, Regional Jets

• By Application Type: Seats, Inflight entertainment, Lavatory, Interior panels, Galley, Stowage bins, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global aerospace interior adhesive market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The aerospace interior adhesive global market consists of sales of the aerospace interior adhesive products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a type of adhesive that is used to enhance aircraft interior durability and aesthetics and improve worker and passenger safety. It refers to a type of glue used in the aerospace industry during manufacturing and assembling activities of an aircraft's interior, exterior, and engine compartments. Thread locking to retaining are some of the few of adhesive applications.

Aerospace Interior Adhesive Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

