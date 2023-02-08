Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the magnetic resonance imaging coils market. As per TBRC’s magnetic resonance imaging coils market forecast, the magnetic resonance imaging coils market size is expected to grow to $16.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the magnetic resonance imaging coil market. North America is expected to hold the largest magnetic resonance imaging coils market share. Major players in the magnetic resonance imaging coils market include Esaote Spa, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, MR Instruments Inc., RAPID MR International LLC.

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the magnetic resonance imaging market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing technological innovations such as the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) coil in the magnetic resonance imaging machines to ensure high-resolution image quality and image reconstruction to sustain their position in the market. For Instance, in November 2021, Koninklijke Philips N.V, a Netherland-based multinational medical equipment, and home appliance company, launched AI-enabled innovations in MR imaging that includes Philips MR 5300 and 7700 system to boost MR exam speed, streamline workflows, improve diagnostic quality, and ensure radiology operations are efficient and sustainable.

• By Type: Radiofrequency Coil, Gradient Coil

• By Application: Neurology, Cardiovascular, Spine and Musculoskeletal, Pediatric, Breast, Abdominal, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global magnetic resonance imaging coils market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The magnetic resonance imaging coil is an essential component of an MRI machine and allows to capture of high-end images of specific body parts. MRI consists of multiple coils which serve different purposes, such as, they act as transmitters to develop a rotating magnetic field and also as receivers to detect radio-frequency signs. MRI or magnetic resonance imaging is a non-invasive imaging technology that uses magnetic fields, radio waves, and a computer to create detailed anatomical images of the human body. It is used as a hardware components to increase the performance of magnetic resonance imaging systems for imaging various medical conditions or injuries.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides magnetic resonance imaging coils market forecast and insights on magnetic resonance imaging coils market size, drivers and magnetic resonance imaging coils market trends, magnetic resonance imaging coils global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and magnetic resonance imaging coils market growth across geographies. The magnetic resonance imaging coils global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

