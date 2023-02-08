Additive Masterbatch Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Additive Masterbatch Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Additive Masterbatch Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the additive masterbatch market. As per TBRC’s additive masterbatch market forecast, the additive masterbatch market size is expected to grow to $5.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Rapid growth in the packaging industry is expected to propel the growth of the additive masterbatch market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest additive masterbatch market share. Major players in the additive masterbatch market include Clariant AG, Ampacet Corporation, Tosaf Group, Dow Corning Corporation, O'neil Color And Compounding, Plastika Kritis S.A., PolyOne Corporation, Plastiblends.

Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the additive masterbatch market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing innovative products such as plant-based additive masterbatch, and sustainable additives, to reduce the harmful impact of additive masterbatch on the environment. For instance, in June 2020, Palsgaard, a Mexico-based full-service emulsifier and stabilizer company, launched a plant-based additive to replace existing PP and PE polymerization technology. It gives a feasible replacement for typical synthetic formulations based on fossil fuels without sacrificing functionality, performance, or quality. These plant-based additives are made in entirely carbon-neutral factories help to lower carbon emissions.

• By Type: Antimicrobial, Antioxidant, Flame-Retardant, Other Types

• By Carrier Resin: Polyethylene (PE), Polystyrene (PS), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Other Carrier Resins

• By End User Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Building And Construction, Agriculture, Other End User Industries

• By Geography: The global additive masterbatch market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The additive masterbatch refer to inorganic or organic compounds that come from both natural and artificial sources, used to change the original qualities or add new ones to pure plastic. Additive masterbatch can be used as the raw material for creating plastic items directly or in combination with other materials such as wood powder. When different additives are combined with plastic, different properties emerge, such as increased toughness, effective insulation, improved glossiness, and others.

Additive Masterbatch Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

