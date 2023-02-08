Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, VCOR, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#: 23A4001047

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks             

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 02/07/2023 at 1938 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Concord, Vermont

VIOLATION:1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, VCOR, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: David Dupuis

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/07/2023, at approximately 1938 hours, the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received a report of an assault which occurred at a residence on Oregon Rd, in the Town of Concord, Vermont. An investigation determined David Dupuis committed the crime of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault to a household member. Dupuis was also found to be in Violation of his Conditions of Release, and also committed the offense of Interference with Access to Emergency Services. Dupuis was transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and Released on Conditions. He was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Essex County Criminal Division on 02/08/2023 at 1230 hours. Dupuis was transported to the St. Johnsbury Northeastern Correctional Facility for Detox.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/08/2023 at 1230 hours

COURT: Essex County

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

