St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, VCOR, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4001047
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 02/07/2023 at 1938 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Concord, Vermont
VIOLATION:1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, VCOR, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: David Dupuis
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/07/2023, at approximately 1938 hours, the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received a report of an assault which occurred at a residence on Oregon Rd, in the Town of Concord, Vermont. An investigation determined David Dupuis committed the crime of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault to a household member. Dupuis was also found to be in Violation of his Conditions of Release, and also committed the offense of Interference with Access to Emergency Services. Dupuis was transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and Released on Conditions. He was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Essex County Criminal Division on 02/08/2023 at 1230 hours. Dupuis was transported to the St. Johnsbury Northeastern Correctional Facility for Detox.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/08/2023 at 1230 hours
COURT: Essex County
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached