Global Dried Herbs Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Dried Herbs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the dried herbs industry. As per TBRC’s dried herbs market forecast, the dried herbs market size is expected to grow to $7.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The increase in consumption of processed food is expected to propel the growth of the dried herbs market going forward. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest dried herbs market share. Major players in the dried herbs market include McCormick & Company, Inc., Döhler, Pacific Botanicals, Mountain Rose Herbs, Van Drunen Farms, British Pepper & Spice Co. Ltd.

Strategic partnerships are the key trend gaining popularity in the dried herbs market. Companies operating in the dried herb market are partnering with relevant companies to leverage each other's resources to develop new products and expand their presence into new markets. For instance, in February 2021, Feyecon Development & Implementation B.V , a Netherland-based company operating in providing an innovative solution for drying food products partnered with VNK BV , and developed herb flavor powders from waste materials on the base of green CO2 technology. VNK BV is a Netherlands-based company operating in drying leaf herbs and herbal roots.

Dried Herbs Market Segments

• By Product Type: Oregano, Rosemary, Sage, Savoury, Mint, Thyme, Bay Leaves

• By Nature Type: Organic, Conventional

• By Drying Method Type: Air Drying, Vacuum Drying, Microwave Drying

• By Form Type: Whole Herbs, Powdered Herbs

• By Geography: The global dried herbs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dried herbs refers to washed, sorted, and sun-dried herbs. These herbs are more convenient and less expensive than fresh herbs. These dried herbs are the dried leaf or stem parts of green plants that provide a longer-lasting and savory flavor. Dried herbs are ideal for moist cooking methods such as soups, stews, and braised dishes, where they impart their flavors and aromas.

Dried Herbs Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dried Herbs Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides dried herbs global market outlook and insights on dried herbs market size, drivers and dried herbs market trends, dried herbs global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and dried herbs global market growth across geographies.

