Porcine Plasma Feed Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Porcine Plasma Feed Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the porcine plasma feed market. As per TBRC’s porcine plasma feed market forecast, the porcine plasma feed market size is expected to grow to $1.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The growth in the porcine plasma feed market is due to increasing consumer spending on pet food. North America region is expected to hold the largest porcine plasma feed market share. Major players in the porcine plasma feed market include APC Proteins, SARIA A/S GmbH & Co. KG, FASA Group, Lican Food, Puretein Agri LLC, Valley Proteins.

Technological innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the porcine plasma feed market. The market is witnessing the implementation of advanced technological innovations such as spray-dried porcine plasma, an abattoir by-product used in animal nutrition with reported positive effects in livestock. Spray-dried porcine plasma is an ingredient with greater nutritional value, as it provides highly digestible protein with an ideal amino acid profile. This spray-dried animal plasma (AP) is widely used to produce animals' post-weaning diets to improve growth and well-being. Major companies operating in porcine plasma feed are focused on providing such advanced innovation to strengthen their market position.

By Type: Powder, Grain, Other Types

By Application: Pet Food, Aquafeed, Other Applications

By End-User: Farmers, Farming Organizations, Feed Additive Companies, Animal Feed for Pets

By Geography: The porcine plasma feed global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The porcine plasma feed refers to a feed ingredient containing highly digestible proteins, amino acids, and other significant amounts of functional bioactive components such as immunoglobulins, transferrin, growth factors, peptides, and other biologically active ingredients used as the mainstay in pigs' diets. The primary purpose of porcine plasma is to be used as a feed additive in pig food to increase average growth and maintain pig nutrition.

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Porcine Plasma Feed Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides porcine plasma feed global market research insights and porcine plasma feed market analysis on porcine plasma feed industry size, drivers and trends, porcine plasma feed market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and porcine plasma feed global market growth across geographies.

