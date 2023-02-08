Submit Release
HiPark Donates $12,000 to California Wilderness Coalition to Support River Protection Project

HONGKONG, CHINA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HiPark, a leading company in sustainable wooden home décor products, is proud to announce a donation of $12,000 to the California Wilderness Coalition. The donation will support the organization's latest project, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of river protection in California.

"Rivers play a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance of our state, and we are proud to support the California Wilderness Coalition in their efforts to protect these precious resources," said spokesperson of HiPark. "We believe in the importance of preserving natural habitats and biodiversity for future generations, and we are honored to contribute to this important cause."

The California Wilderness Coalition is a non-profit organization that works to protect and restore wilderness and wild rivers in California. Their latest project will focus on raising awareness about the importance of river protection and encouraging community involvement in conservation efforts. The project will be launched in April.

"We are grateful for HiPark's generous donation and support of our mission," said Dup, Development Director of the California Wilderness Coalition. "Their commitment to protecting the environment and wildlife is an inspiration to us all, and we look forward to working together to make a positive impact on our planet."

HiPark is committed to environmental conservation and regularly supports organizations and initiatives that align with its mission. The company also encourages other companies to invest in environmental protection and conservation efforts.

Who is HiPark? What is HiPark? Here we are, an environment consciousness wood decor brand

