Ozone Generator Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Ozone Generator Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ozone generator global market. As per TBRC’s ozone generator market forecast, the ozone generator market size is expected to grow to $1.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Rising investments in upgrading and expanding wastewater treatment facilities is expected to propel the growth of the ozone generator global market. North America is expected to hold the largest ozone generator market share. Major players in the ozone generator market include Suez Utilities Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, METAWATER Co Ltd., Primozone Production AB, Xylem Inc., Ozone Tech Systems, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC.

Product Innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the ozone generator global market. The companies operating in ozone generator are developing new products with innovative technologies to meet specific industry demands and strengthen their business presence across the globe. For instance, in March 2021, SUEZ SA, a French-based company that deals in water and waste management, launched Ozonia L, the next generation of large-capacity ozone generators. This Ozonia L provides large-scale ozone production on a small footprint, with a new web-enabled interface and real-time system optimization for energy efficiency and reduced total cost of ownership. This product incorporates the most advanced technology developed in the Ozonia innovation labs and builds on SUEZs as innovators and leaders in the disinfection and oxidation field.

By Type: Large Ozone Generator (>5kg/h), Middle Ozone Generator (100 gm/h- 5 kg/h), Small Ozone Generator (<100 gm/h)

By Technology: Corona Discharge, Ultraviolet Radiation, Electrolysis, Radiochemical

By Application: Water Purification, Air Purification, Pulp Bleaching, Organic Synthesis, Aquaculture, Food Processing, Surface Treatment, Medical & Aesthetics, Other Applications

By End-user: Municipal and Industrial Water Treatment, Residential and Industrial Air Treatment, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Paper and Pulp, Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductors, Other End-Users

By Geography: The ozone generator global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The ozone generator refers to a device designed to produce the gas ozone. It is a system that transforms oxygen from various sources, such as ambient air, dry air, and concentrated oxygen, into ozone. These generators are a type of air purification system that generates ozone (O3) to aid in the reduction of airborne contaminants by dissolving oxygen (O2) molecules into single atoms, which subsequently bond with other oxygen molecules in the air to generate ozone (O3).

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Ozone Generator Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides ozone generator market forecast, ozone generator market overview and insights on ozone generator market size, drivers and trends, ozone generator market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and ozone generator market growth across geographies. The ozone generator market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

