Pelosi Statement on President Biden’s State of the Union Address

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi released this statement after President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress:

“In tonight’s State of the Union address, President Biden offered an inspiring message of progress, hope and unity for our nation.

“Under the President’s magnificent leadership, Democrats have made a tangible difference in the lives of America’s families. From creating twelve million good-paying jobs to sparking a manufacturing boom to rebuilding our critical infrastructure, the Biden Agenda is powering a strong, steady economic recovery. President Biden’s historic action to save the planet, reduce gun violence, invest in research and innovation, and protect marriage equality are among his many landmark achievements.

“Working families can take great confidence in the shining vision of opportunity and justice for all that the President presented tonight. President Biden’s emphasis on tax fairness is a crucial pillar of his plan to build an economy that works for everyone. Meanwhile, advancing Biden Unity Agenda – fighting cancer, caring for our heroic veterans, improving mental health and ending the opioid crisis – will continue to have a direct impact on countless lives.

“Importantly, President Biden made clear the connection between a strong Democracy, a fair economy and a flourishing society. America remains unequivocal in our commitment to defending Democracy here at home, in Ukraine and around the world.

“Under the last two years, President Biden and Democrats in Congress have forged extraordinary progress For The People – and it was my high honor to play a role in this work as Speaker of the House. Now, we are prepared to finish the job: building a stronger and fairer future for all of America’s families.”